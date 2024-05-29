Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $143.77 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.