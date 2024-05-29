CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wedbush

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wedbush from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.