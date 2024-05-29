CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) PT Raised to $85.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,281 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,225,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 545,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

