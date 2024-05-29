Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATS:CBOE opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

