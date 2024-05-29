Cboe Global Markets, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Cboe Global Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 2.1 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day moving average is $181.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

