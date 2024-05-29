CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CF Industries by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

