Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 17th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$196.58 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
