Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $121.85 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

