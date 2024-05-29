Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.00 and a 200-day moving average of $242.50. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

