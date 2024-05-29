Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,166,837,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,201,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,032,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 75,978 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 905,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

