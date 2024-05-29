Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,888,000 after acquiring an additional 405,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after acquiring an additional 262,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LEG. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -158.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

