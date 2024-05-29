Commerce Bank Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,262,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.50 and a 200 day moving average of $176.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

