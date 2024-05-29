Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.05.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

