Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 2,657 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

MTB stock opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.06. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.