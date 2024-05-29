Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 762 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $197.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $263.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.60 and its 200 day moving average is $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

