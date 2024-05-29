Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

