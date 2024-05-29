Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 72,906 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 214,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $2,780,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 325,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 86,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 104,247 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

