Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

