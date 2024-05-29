Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $307,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

IUSV opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

