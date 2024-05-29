Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $325,000 Stock Position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.42% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRNB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 92,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $23.89.

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

