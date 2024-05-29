Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $453,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after buying an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,154,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,527,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

