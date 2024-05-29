Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $475,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $342,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 105,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period.

BATS IFRA opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

