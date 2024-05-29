Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 35,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 621.2% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Shares of BDX opened at $226.85 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $225.60 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

