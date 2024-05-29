Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,964.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

