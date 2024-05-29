Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $316,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,240,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,492,000 after buying an additional 115,901 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE TFC opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

