Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $432,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,208,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,949,000 after acquiring an additional 594,552 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $12,677,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE IGT opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

