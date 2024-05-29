Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $507,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

