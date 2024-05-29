Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 95,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,398,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $244.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

