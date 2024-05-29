Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $323,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

