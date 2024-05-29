Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $338,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

