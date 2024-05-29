Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 5,692 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 151,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

