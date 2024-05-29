Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 53.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,800,000 after buying an additional 1,551,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

