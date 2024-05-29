Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 114 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

