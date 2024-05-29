Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 198 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,745,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,881,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.