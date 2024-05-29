Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,368 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $301.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.96. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $304.09.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.