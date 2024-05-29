Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $619,584,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after purchasing an additional 943,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.28.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,324 shares of company stock valued at $51,386,281 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

