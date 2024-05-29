Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PDD by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PDD by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.28.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.31.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

