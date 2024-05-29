Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 149.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $71,802,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

