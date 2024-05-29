Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 78.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

