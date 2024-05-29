Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 78.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $669.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
