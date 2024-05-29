CSX Co. (CSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

CSX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

CSX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

