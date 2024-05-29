D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 493 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 975.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

BEN stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

