Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PANW. Susquehanna raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $308.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.65 and its 200-day moving average is $301.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 153,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

