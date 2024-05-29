Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $1,079.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $464.25 and a 1 year high of $1,079.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $879.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $802.34.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

