Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of DY opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $181.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

