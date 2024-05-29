Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435,432 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.64% of Eldorado Gold worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

EGO opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

