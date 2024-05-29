European Commercial REIT (ERE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 17th

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

