Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.