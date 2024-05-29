First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,338 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

