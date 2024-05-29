Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 17th

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$26.86 million for the quarter.

