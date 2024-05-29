Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,147 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.